FireFly Metals Targets Major Resource Expansion

FireFly Metals is poised for significant growth, boasting a 42% increase in its resource estimate to 59 million tonnes, equating to 1.2 million tonnes of contained metal at a 2% copper equivalent. The company, led by seasoned executives from Bellevue Gold and Northern Star, is leveraging exceptional infrastructure and a prime mining location to build a world-class operation. This expansion highlights FireFly Metals’ strategic focus on rapid resource growth, making it an intriguing prospect for investors in the mining sector.

