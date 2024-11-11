News & Insights

FireFly Metals Targets Major Resource Expansion

November 11, 2024 — 06:47 pm EST

FireFly Metals (AU:FFM) has released an update.

FireFly Metals is poised for significant growth, boasting a 42% increase in its resource estimate to 59 million tonnes, equating to 1.2 million tonnes of contained metal at a 2% copper equivalent. The company, led by seasoned executives from Bellevue Gold and Northern Star, is leveraging exceptional infrastructure and a prime mining location to build a world-class operation. This expansion highlights FireFly Metals’ strategic focus on rapid resource growth, making it an intriguing prospect for investors in the mining sector.

