FireFly Metals Plans New Share Offering

FireFly Metals (AU:FFM) has released an update.

FireFly Metals Ltd has announced a new non-pro rata offering of securities, proposing to issue a maximum of 100 ordinary fully paid shares under a disclosure document or product disclosure statement. The offer closing date is set for May 27, 2024, which is also the proposed issue date for the shares.

For further insights into AU:FFM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.