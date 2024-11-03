News & Insights

FireFly Metals Plans New Share Issuance

November 03, 2024 — 06:47 pm EST

FireFly Metals (AU:FFM) has released an update.

FireFly Metals Ltd has announced a new issuance of up to 2,317,869 fully paid ordinary shares, set to be listed on the ASX. This move is part of the company’s strategy to capitalize on market opportunities and enhance its financial flexibility. The proposed issue date for the securities is November 4, 2024.

