FireFly Metals Plans New Share Issuance

FireFly Metals (AU:FFM) has released an update.

FireFly Metals Ltd has announced a new issuance of up to 2,317,869 fully paid ordinary shares, set to be listed on the ASX. This move is part of the company’s strategy to capitalize on market opportunities and enhance its financial flexibility. The proposed issue date for the securities is November 4, 2024.

For further insights into AU:FFM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.