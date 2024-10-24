FireFly Metals Issues New Shares on ASX

FireFly Metals (AU:FFM) has released an update.

FireFly Metals Ltd has announced the issuance of 8,421,690 fully paid ordinary shares, set to be quoted on the ASX on October 29, 2024. This move could attract attention from investors looking for new opportunities in the metals sector. As the company expands its footprint, it may offer fresh prospects in the market.

For further insights into AU:FFM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.