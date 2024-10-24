News & Insights

Stocks

FireFly Metals Issues New Shares on ASX

October 24, 2024 — 08:50 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

FireFly Metals (AU:FFM) has released an update.

FireFly Metals Ltd has announced the issuance of 8,421,690 fully paid ordinary shares, set to be quoted on the ASX on October 29, 2024. This move could attract attention from investors looking for new opportunities in the metals sector. As the company expands its footprint, it may offer fresh prospects in the market.

For further insights into AU:FFM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MNXMF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.