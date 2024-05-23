News & Insights

FireFly Metals Gears Up for Share Quotation

FireFly Metals (AU:FFM) has released an update.

FireFly Metals Ltd has announced its application for the quotation of over 24 million newly issued ordinary shares, set to be quoted on May 24, 2024, under the ASX security code FFM. This move signifies potential growth for the company and could be of great interest to investors tracking stock market opportunities.

