FireFly Metals Gains Strong Shareholder Support at AGM

FireFly Metals (AU:FFM) has released an update.

FireFly Metals Ltd announced that all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting were successfully passed, showcasing overwhelming shareholder support. Key decisions included the re-election and election of directors, approval of share issues, and an increase in non-executive directors’ remuneration. This positive outcome reflects strong confidence in the company’s strategic direction and governance.

