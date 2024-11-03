FireFly Metals Expands with Tilt Cove Acquisition

FireFly Metals (AU:FFM) has released an update.

FireFly Metals Ltd has expanded its exploration ambitions by acquiring the Tilt Cove copper-gold project from Signal Gold Inc., enhancing its Green Bay copper-gold project in Newfoundland. The deal, worth C$3.07M, includes shares and cash, with additional payments contingent on resource delineation. This strategic move aligns with FireFly’s aim to boost shareholder value through significant resource discoveries.

