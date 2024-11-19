FireFly Metals Expands Copper and Gold Resources

FireFly Metals (AU:FFM) has released an update.
FireFly Metals, led by industry veterans, is aggressively expanding its copper and gold resources, boasting a 42% increase in resources to 59Mt at 2% copper equivalent. The company leverages world-class infrastructure and operates in a premier mining jurisdiction, positioning itself for significant growth in the metals market.
