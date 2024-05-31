FireFly Metals Corrects Trading Policy Errors

FireFly Metals (AU:FFM) has released an update.

FireFly Metals Ltd has issued a corrected version of its Securities Trading Policy to address typographical errors found in the previously released document. The updated policy, which outlines insider trading laws and the company’s commitment to market integrity, is now available on their website. The corrections are aimed at ensuring clear guidelines for those dealing in company securities and maintaining the firm’s reputation.

