FireFly Metals Boosts Resources at Green Bay Project

October 30, 2024 — 09:50 pm EDT

FireFly Metals (AU:FFM) has released an update.

FireFly Metals has reported a remarkable 42% increase in resources at its Green Bay copper-gold project in Canada, boosting confidence in its potential for further growth. The company raised A$73 million through institutional placements and a share purchase plan, which will support expansion and exploration efforts. With ongoing drilling and successful geophysics trials, FireFly is poised for significant resource growth in the coming months.

