Firefly Aerospace Inc. Q2 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Firefly Aerospace Inc. (FLY) announced Loss for its second quarter of -$63.78 million

The company's earnings came in at -$63.78 million, or -$5.78 per share. This compares with -$53.45 million, or -$4.60 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 26.2% to $15.55 million from $21.07 million last year.

Firefly Aerospace Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$63.78 Mln. vs. -$53.45 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$5.78 vs. -$4.60 last year. -Revenue: $15.55 Mln vs. $21.07 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $133 Mln - $145 Mln

