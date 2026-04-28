Firefly Aerospace (FLY) Price Target Increased by 13.04% to 37.89

The average one-year price target for Firefly Aerospace (NasdaqGM:FLY) has been revised to $37.89 / share. This is an increase of 13.04% from the prior estimate of $33.51 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $63.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.78% from the latest reported closing price of $34.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 169 funds or institutions reporting positions in Firefly Aerospace. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 30.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLY is 0.32%, an increase of 57.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.09% to 59,368K shares. The put/call ratio of FLY is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ae Industrial Partners holds 35,228K shares representing 22.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,285K shares , representing a decrease of 3.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLY by 8.42% over the last quarter.

Hudson Bay Capital Management holds 1,788K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,812K shares , representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLY by 22.85% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,774K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 532K shares , representing an increase of 70.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLY by 163.49% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,205K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 1,070K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 426K shares , representing an increase of 60.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLY by 75.95% over the last quarter.

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