Firefly Aerospace Appoints Ramon Sanchez As COO To Lead Production Scaling

(RTTNews) - Firefly Aerospace (FLY) has named Ramon Sanchez as its new Chief Operating Officer, effective December 22, tasking him with overseeing daily operations and driving the company's push to scale production while strengthening safety, quality, and reliability across its launch vehicles, lunar landers, and spacecraft lines.

CEO Jason Kim said Sanchez brings a long track record of upscaling complex space production systems involving heavy rockets, advanced missiles, and satellite constellations, and highlighted his leadership and technical depth across engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and quality functions.

Sanchez, an Army veteran with more than two decades at Boeing supporting commercial, civil, and national security missions, has worked on heavy launch vehicles, space planes, satellite constellations of various sizes, integrated payloads, and precision-guided missiles.

In his new role, Sanchez will lead efforts to improve coordination across engineering, manufacturing, and reliability teams as Firefly builds out scalable innovation across its product and service portfolio.

