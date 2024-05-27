News & Insights

Firefinch Limited Prepares Asset Distribution

May 27, 2024 — 11:27 pm EDT

Firefinch Limited (AU:FFX) has released an update.

Firefinch Limited is set to enhance shareholder value by distributing its remaining assets, following a critical settlement with the Mali government. The company is working through a series of steps, including the sale of its stake in Morila SA and handling of shares in Leo Lithium, towards an in-specie distribution of assets to shareholders, which may take several months due to tax considerations and required shareholder approvals. The timeline for these actions remains indicative, as external factors and third-party involvements contribute to potential delays.

