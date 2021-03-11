Firefighters responding to fire at Tesla's Fremont factory -media

Adds details from media report on fire and no injuries reported

March 11 (Reuters) - Firefighters were responding to a fire at Tesla Inc's TSLA.O factory in Fremont, California, local media outlet KTVU Fox 2 reported on Thursday.

"The fire appeared to be located within machinery and is in an area that is under construction," local broadcaster KRON 4said, adding that Tesla personnel were using sand to help extinguish the fire.

There were no reports of injuries and all personnel were accounted for.

