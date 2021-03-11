US Markets
TSLA

Firefighters responding to fire at Tesla's Fremont factory -media

Contributors
Kanishka Singh Reuters
Aakriti Bhalla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Firefighters were responding to a fire at Tesla Inc's factory in Fremont, California, local media outlet KTVU Fox 2 reported https://bit.ly/3rEHWNH on Thursday.

Adds details from media report on fire and no injuries reported

March 11 (Reuters) - Firefighters were responding to a fire at Tesla Inc's TSLA.O factory in Fremont, California, local media outlet KTVU Fox 2 reported on Thursday.

"The fire appeared to be located within machinery and is in an area that is under construction," local broadcaster KRON 4said, adding that Tesla personnel were using sand to help extinguish the fire.

There were no reports of injuries and all personnel were accounted for.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru and Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Leslie Adler)

((Aakriti.Bhalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular