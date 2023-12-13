Firefighters battle blaze at Marathon Galveston Bay, Texas, refinery -sources

By Erwin Seba

HOUSTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Firefighters on Wednesday were battling a fire at Marathon Petroleum's MPC.N 593,000 barrel-per-day Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, a company spokesperson said. according to two people familiar with plant operations.

"All employees have been accounted for and there have been no injuries," said company spokesperson Jamal Kheiry in an emailed statement.

The fire was within a sour water tank at the Power 2 unit in the refinery, said two people familiar with plant operations.

A fire was reported coming from a vent on a tank, which triggered an explosion in another tank at the Power 2 unit, the sources said.

A fire continues to burn within one of the tanks, according to the sources. The firefighters are developing a plan to extinguish the fire.

Kheiry said monitoring did not detect any impact on air quality outside the refinery.

The Power 2 unit provides utility water, fuel gas and steam to the refinery.

Sour water is wastewater produced in the refining process that contains chemicals such as hydrogen sulfide and ammonia.

The Galveston Bay Refinery is the fourth largest by capacity in the United States.

