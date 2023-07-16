News & Insights

US Markets

Firefighter killed battling wildfire in Canada's Northwest Territories

Credit: REUTERS/CANADIAN FORCES

July 16, 2023 — 02:12 pm EDT

Written by Lavanya Ahire and Nivedita Balu for Reuters ->

Refiling to change 'says' to 'days' in first paragraph

July 16 (Reuters) - A firefighter has died from an injury sustained while battling a wildfire in Canada's Northwest Territories, becoming the second firefighter killed in recent days as blazes continue to burn in parts of the country, authorities said on Sunday.

With about 24 million acres (10 million hectares) already burned across the country, Canada is on track for its worst wildfire season on record, with blazes also raging in large swathes of eastern Canada.

The firefighter, who died on Saturday, was from the town of Fort Liard, the Northwestern Territories government said. It did not provide the firefighter's name. Another firefighter died on Thursday in British Columbia in a separate wildfire.

(Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru and Nivedita Balu in Toronto; Editing by Will Dunham)

((LavanyaSushil.Ahire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.