FEYE

FireEye to sell products business for $1.2 bln to Symphony-led investor group

Credit: REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. cybersecurity firm FireEye Inc FEYE.O said on Wednesday it would sell its products business, including the FireEye name, to a consortium led by private-equity firm Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 billion in cash.

The deal will separate FireEye's network, email and cloud security products from its cyber forensics unit, Mandiant Solutions.

The deal is expected to close by the end of the fourth quarter, the company said.

FireEye, one of the largest cybersecurity firms in the United States, also said its board had approved a share buyback program of up to $500 million.

