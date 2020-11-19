FireEye to get $400 mln investment led by Blackstone

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Cyber-security company FireEye Inc FEYE.O said on Thursday it will receive a $400 million strategic investment from private equity firm Blackstone BX.N and venture capital firm ClearSky.

Blackstone and ClearSky will purchase $400 million of FireEye's convertible preferred stock, at a price of $1,000 per share. The preferred stock will be convertible into shares of FireEye's common stock at $18.00 per share.

Under the deal, FireEye will appoint Viral Patel, senior managing director at Blackstone, to its board.

Separately, FireEye said it has bought Respond Software, a cyber-security investigation firm, in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $186 million.

FireEye said it intends to use the proceeds from the Blackstone-led investment to support strategic growth initiatives, including the Respond acquisition.

Shares of the FireEye were up nearly 10% in extended trading.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.