FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Third-Quarter Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Next Year

As you might know, FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) recently reported its third-quarter numbers. The results were mixed overall, with revenues slightly ahead of analyst estimates at US$238m. Statutory losses by contrast were 6.8% larger than predictions at US$0.17 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:FEYE Earnings and Revenue Growth October 29th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from FireEye's 17 analysts is for revenues of US$978.6m in 2021, which would reflect an okay 5.4% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 44% to US$0.55. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$971.4m and US$0.60 per share in losses. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in analyst sentiment with the latest consensus release, given the upgrade to loss per share forecasts for next year.

The average price target held steady at US$16.97, seeming to indicate that business is performing in line with expectations. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on FireEye, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$22.00 and the most bearish at US$14.00 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that FireEye's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 5.4% increase next year well below the historical 7.9%p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 13% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that FireEye is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that FireEye's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple FireEye analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that FireEye is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

