FireEye hires Goldman Sachs for potential sale - Business Insider

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Cybersecurity firm FireEye Inc FEYE.O has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N for a potential sale, Business Insider reported on Wednesday, citing three sources familiar with the discussions.

The talks are in early stages and private equity firms appear to be the most likely buyer, the report said, adding that there was no certainty of a deal.

FireEye had reported a surprise second-quarter loss and cut its 2019 revenue forecast on non-renewal of cybersecurity subscriptions in its last quarter earnings in July.

The company's shares were up 4.3% in afternoon trading.

The companies declined to comment on the report.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Shailesh Kuber)

