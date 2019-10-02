FireEye hires Goldman Sachs for potential sale - Business Insider

US Markets

Cybersecurity firm FireEye Inc has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a potential sale, Business Insider reported on Wednesday, citing three sources familiar with the discussions.

The talks are in early stages and private equity firms appear to be the most likely buyer, the report said, adding that there was no certainty of a deal.

FireEye had reported a surprise second-quarter loss and cut its 2019 revenue forecast on non-renewal of cybersecurity subscriptions in its last quarter earnings in July.

The company's shares were up 4.3% in afternoon trading.

The companies declined to comment on the report.

