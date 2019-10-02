FireEye hires Goldman Sachs for potential sale - Business Insider

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Cybersecurity firm FireEye Inc FEYE.O has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N for a potential sale, Business Insider reported on Wednesday, citing three sources familiar with the discussions.

The talks are in early stages and private equity firms appear to be the most likely buyer, the report said, adding that there was no certainty of a deal.

The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

