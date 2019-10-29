US Markets

FireEye fourth-quarter revenue forecast beats estimates

Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Oct 29 (Reuters) - Cybersecurity firm FireEye Inc FEYE.O forecast fourth-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates on Tuesday, helped by a rise in cloud subscriptions.

The company forecast revenue of between $224 million and $228 million for the quarter, while analysts on average were expecting $224.14 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company posted an adjusted profit of 2 cents per share for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, above the average analyst estimate of 1 cent.

Business Insider reported earlier this month that FireEye has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N for a potential sale, citing three sources familiar with the discussions, adding that private equity firms appear to be the most likely buyers.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

