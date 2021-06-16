FireEye (FEYE) Launches Training Course to Manage Evolving Threats

FireEye, Inc. FEYE recently launched the Mandiant On-Demand Cyber Intelligence Training to upskill security teams with a deeper knowledge of the practical application of threat intelligence concepts across multiple use cases.



Security professionals need to constantly update their knowledge and resources to address the increase in sophistication of cyberattacks and rising incidents of cybercrimes.



Sandra Joyce, Executive Vice President, Mandiant Threat Intelligence, noted, “The combination of a cybersecurity talent crunch and fast-changing cyber threat landscape, makes training an essential transformative component, especially in threat intelligence. This is the key reason why we decided to create a rigorous education program to deliver another advantage to customers in their quest to protect critical systems and data from evolving threats.”



Moreover, with the pandemic-induced work-from-home wave, security team leaders are having to manage teams dispersed around the globe, making training in a classroom setting impossible. Mandiant On-Demand Cyber Intelligence Training eases and secures the onboarding process of new security analysts. It also delivers advanced training and practical application to more experienced team members.



Mandiant intends to introduce a new course each quarter, third-quarter 2021 onward. The upcoming planned course is Intelligence Production, which will teach how to structure, create, and edit intelligence products by analyzing vendor reports.

FireEye has been witnessing strong adoption of its Mandiant solutions. Notably, its Mandiant Threat Intelligence recorded 25% year-over-year revenue growth and the Security Validation solutions delivered strong results in first-quarter 2021.



Importantly, the company recently announced that it has agreed to sell its product business, including the FireEye name, to a consortium led by private-equity firm, Symphony Technology Group, in an all-cash transaction worth $1.2 billion. The transaction is expected to complete by the end of fourth-quarter 2021.



The deal will separate FireEye’s digital forensics and incident response arm, Mandiant, from its network, email and cloud security products. With this transaction, the company will undo its 2014 acquisition, which brought Mandiant solutions and FireEye products together.

