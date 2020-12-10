FireEye (FEYE) Down 13% on State-Sponsored Cyberattack Revelation

Shares of FireEye FEYE depreciated 13.1% on Wednesday after the company revealed that it has become a victim of a cyberattack. In a Dec 8 blog posted by the company, the company’s CEO Kevin Mandia disclosed that attackers have stolen the “Red Team” tools used by the company’s officials for testing customer security.

FireEye believes the attack has been probably carried out by hackers from a foreign adversary, terming it a “highly sophisticated cyber threat actor.” The company couldn’t identify the country it suspects. However, according to various media reports, investigators doubt Russia for the act.

FireEye also revealed that the motive behind this attack isn’t clear yet, but it seems the hackers were targeting on collecting unauthorized information about certain government-related customers. Nonetheless, management claims that the customer data is still intact.

FireEye, Inc. Price and Consensus

FireEye, Inc. price-consensus-chart | FireEye, Inc. Quote

Mandia stated, “The attackers tailored their world-class capabilities specifically to target and attack FireEye. They are highly trained in operational security and executed with discipline and focus. They operated clandestinely, using methods that counter security tools and forensic examination. They used a novel combination of techniques not witnessed by us or our partners in the past.”

FireEye noted that it is working closely with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and some of its partners, including Microsoft Corporation MSFT, and conducting an in-depth investigation on the breach. Management also said that it has developed more than 300 countermeasures to safeguard its customers and has published information that can neutralize the stolen tools.

This is not the first time when hackers have attacked a cybersecurity company. In 2011, RSA Security revealed about a data breach which hackers used to attack one of its customers — Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT. Additionally, Juniper Networks JNPR had disclosed about a cyber attack in 2015.

The latest data breach has put FireEye’s reputation at risk. This can impact its business in the near term as customers might be apprehensive in buying its solutions which couldn’t safeguard the company from hackers.

FireEye currently carries a Zacks rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT): Free Stock Analysis Report



FireEye, Inc. (FEYE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.