FireEye (FEYE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

FireEye (FEYE) closed the most recent trading day at $21.66, moving -1.99% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.15% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FEYE as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 2, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.10, up 42.86% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $239.48 million, up 1.87% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FEYE. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. FEYE is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that FEYE has a Forward P/E ratio of 65.1 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 51.42.

Investors should also note that FEYE has a PEG ratio of 5.92 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Security industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.69 as of yesterday's close.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 233, putting it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

