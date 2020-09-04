FireEye Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FEYE

In trading on Friday, shares of FireEye Inc (Symbol: FEYE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.75, changing hands as low as $12.83 per share. FireEye Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FEYE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FEYE's low point in its 52 week range is $7.54 per share, with $18.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.31.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.