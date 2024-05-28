Firebrick Pharma Reports Shareholder Voting Shift

Firebrick Pharma Limited (AU:FRE) has released an update.

Firebrick Pharma Limited has announced a change in the interests of substantial holder Stephen Francis Goodall & Related Parties, with a decrease in voting power from 17.96% to 15.80% following a private placement and a dilutionary event. The change, which occurred on May 29, 2024, resulted from a private placement on June 20, 2023, and a dilution on May 31, 2024, affecting over 30 million fully paid ordinary shares.

