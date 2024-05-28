News & Insights

Stocks

Firebrick Pharma Announces Shareholder Dilution

May 28, 2024 — 07:28 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Firebrick Pharma Limited (AU:FRE) has released an update.

Firebrick Pharma Limited has announced a change in the shareholding structure, with substantial holder Peter Laurence Molloy and related parties undergoing a dilutionary effect from a private placement. As a result, Molloy’s voting power in the company decreased from 17.96% to 15.80%. This adjustment reflects transactions including private placements to both Peter and Christine Louise Molloy, as well as the subsequent dilution of shares.

For further insights into AU:FRE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.