Firebrick Pharma Announces Shareholder Dilution

Firebrick Pharma Limited has announced a change in the shareholding structure, with substantial holder Peter Laurence Molloy and related parties undergoing a dilutionary effect from a private placement. As a result, Molloy’s voting power in the company decreased from 17.96% to 15.80%. This adjustment reflects transactions including private placements to both Peter and Christine Louise Molloy, as well as the subsequent dilution of shares.

