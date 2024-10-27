Firebird Metals Eyes Manganese Projects Amid Funding Uncertainty

Firebird Metals Ltd. (AU:FRB) has released an update.

Firebird Metals Ltd. is focusing on the development of its Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Project in China and the Oakover Manganese Project in Australia. However, uncertainties around funding and project feasibility pose potential risks for investors. The company is exploring various strategies, including potential sales or joint ventures, to realize value from these projects.

