Firebird Metals Announces AGM Results with Key Resolutions Passed

November 26, 2024 — 03:52 am EST

Firebird Metals Ltd. (AU:FRB) has released an update.

Firebird Metals Ltd. announced the results of its Annual General Meeting, where shareholders passed several key resolutions, including the remuneration report and re-election of director Wei Li, while rejecting the approval of the 7.1A mandate. These results highlight investor confidence in the company’s current leadership and strategic plans.

