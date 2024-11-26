Firebird Metals Announces AGM Results with Key Resolutions Passed

Firebird Metals Ltd. (AU:FRB) has released an update.

Firebird Metals Ltd. announced the results of its Annual General Meeting, where shareholders passed several key resolutions, including the remuneration report and re-election of director Wei Li, while rejecting the approval of the 7.1A mandate. These results highlight investor confidence in the company’s current leadership and strategic plans.

