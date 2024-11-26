Firebird Metals Adopts New Constitution Enhancing Shareholder Value

Firebird Metals Ltd. (AU:FRB) has released an update.

Firebird Metals Ltd. has adopted a new constitution following a special resolution by its shareholders. This move outlines the company’s updated structure regarding share capital, employee incentive plans, and electronic transfers. These changes aim to streamline operations and enhance shareholder value in the evolving financial landscape.

