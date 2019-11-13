Firearms maker American Outdoor to separate into two public listed companies

Nov 13 (Reuters) - American Outdoor Brands Corp AOBC.O said on Thursday it would split into two publicly traded companies, separating its outdoor products and firearms businesses.

After the separation, the firearms business would be under Smith & Wesson Brands Inc and the outdoor products and accessories business would be under American Outdoor Brands Corp, the company said.

(Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

