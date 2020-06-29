Fire west of Kuwait's Mina Abdullah extinguished, no injuries

Adds fire extinguished, no injuries

CAIRO, June 30(Reuters) - A fire west of Kuwait's Mina Abdullah refinery was extinguished by firefighters Tuesday morning and there was no injuries, Kuwait's fire department announced on twitter.

Late on Monday, the Kuwait port authority said in a Twitter post that a blaze had erupted west of Mina Abdullah, without elaborating.

