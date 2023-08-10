Fire under control at French port grain terminal -operator

Recasts with comment from silo operator, changes story slug

PARIS, Aug 10 (Reuters) - A fire that broke out on Thursday at grain silos in the French port of La Rochelle was under control and had not reached the stored grain, silo operator SICA Atlantique said.

Local authorities had said earlier that a major fire was under way in four grain silos at La Rochelle, adding that 70 fire fighters were at the site, with reinforcements under way.

France is the European Union's biggest grain producer and La Rochelle on France's Atlantic coast one of the country's largest grain export terminals.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz Editing by Geert de Clercq and Ingrid Melander)

