Fire shuts NRG Texas coal power unit during hot spell, all personnel safe

May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. energy company NRG Energy Inc NRG.N said on Monday that no one was injured by a fire at Unit 8 at the WA Parish coal-fired power plant in Texas late Sunday.

The fire and unit outage came at a bad time since the Texas power grid operator expects demand to soar this week as consumers crank up their air conditioners to escape hotter than normal weather.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates the power grid for most of the state, said on Monday that the grid should have enough power to meet demand this week.

A spokesperson at NRG said the fire was located on the Unit 8 turbine deck and the unit tripped off line as designed.

The local fire department was called to the plant and the fire was extinguished by early Monday morning.

"All plant personnel and first responders are safe and there is no danger to the community," NRG spokesperson Pat Hammond told Reuters in an email.

She said the company would investigate the cause of the fire once it is safe to do so and does not currently have an estimate for when the unit will return to service.

She said "NRG has a number of the generating units in the state and we will work to ensure that all available units are up and running to provide power to the region."

The coal-fired Unit 8 can generate about 610 megawatts (MW) of power. In total, all of the units at the Parish plant, some of which burn coal and some of which burn natural gas, can generate about 3,690-MW of electricity, according to federal energy data.

One megawatt can power around 1,000 U.S. homes on a typical day, but only about 200 homes on a hot summer day in Texas.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

