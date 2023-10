DUBAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - A fire occurred at the Kangan refinery in southern Iran, the semi-official Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA) reported on Wednesday, adding that fire trucks were dispatched to put the fire out.

No additional information regarding impact on production was provided.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Alex Richardson)

