CAIRO Jan 14 (Reuters) - A fire broke out during maintenance on a gas liquefaction unit at Kuwait's Ahmadi port refinery, a statement by the Kuwait National Petroleum Company said on Friday.

The statement added that firefighters are working to bring the fire under control.

(Reporting by Lilian Wagdy and Yasmin Hussein Editing by David Goodman)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.