Fire rages at small Kazakh oil and gas field - regional govt

ALMATY, June 14 (Reuters) - A small oil and gas field in western Kazakhstan has been on fire since June 9 and officials are discussing possible ways to put it out, the Mangistau regional government said on Wednesday.

Natural gas mixed with water continues to erupt from the Karaturun South field, it said in a statement, making it impossible for firefighting vehicles to approach.

Local governor Nurlan Nogayev ordered officials to devise a plan to deal with the accident, saying that waiting for gas pressure to drop on its own was not an option.

Fourteen forestry workers died in a wildfire in another Kazakh region, Abai, last week, prompting the dismissal of the emergencies minister.

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

