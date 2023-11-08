Fire put out at plant of Russia's largest zinc deposit

MOSCOW, Nov 8 (Reuters) - A fire was extinguished on Wednesday at Russia's Ozerny mining and processing plant and the company was assessing the possible impact on the planned start next year of full-scale operations at the country's largest zinc deposit, a spokesperson said.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.

"A fire in one of the non-operational production premises of the Ozerny Mining Company has been completely extinguished. There are no casualties," the company spokesperson said.

The production of zinc ore began in October 2022 but the processing plant is due to start full-scale operations in the first quarter of 2024.The ore has been stockpiled in expectation of being processed.

Asked how long the fire could delay the start of full-scale operations, the spokesperson said that time was needed to assess the damage and the time frame to restore the workshop.

The plant is located in Buryatia on the shores of Lake Baikal in eastern Siberia.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt and Anastasia Lyrchikova Writing by and Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by Gareth Jones)

