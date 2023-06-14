News & Insights

Fire onboard tanker berthed at Singapore extinguished -MPA

June 14, 2023 — 12:59 am EDT

Written by Jeslyn Lerh for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, June 14 (Reuters) - A fire that broke out onboard Indonesia-flagged tanker Rosa Dini berthed at Singapore's Jurong Port Tank Terminals (JPTT) has been extinguished, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said on Wednesday.

The tanker last discharged 18,000 tonnes of gasoline in Indonesia on June 9, before arriving at Singapore on June 11, shipping data from Refinitiv Eikon showed.

The fire was first reported to the MPA at 7:30 a.m. (2330 GMT on Tuesday) and extinguished at 9:25 a.m. (0125 GMT on Wednesday), the MPA said. There were no casualties or damage to the tanks and berths at the terminal.

Port operations and vessel traffic in the area have not been affected, while operations at adjacent berths have stopped and a nearby vessel at the berth was shifted to anchorage, it said.

An investigation into the incident and the cause of the fire is underway, an MPA spokesperson said.

