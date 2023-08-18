Fire kills three at ArcelorMittal mine in Kazakhstan

Updates death toll

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Three miners have died in a fire at an ArcelorMittal MT.LU coal mine in Kazakhstan, the company said on Friday.

Efforts to contain the fire, which broke out on Thursday, and to restore normal ventilation are under way, ArcelorMittal Temirtau, which represents the firm in Kazakhstan, said in a statement.

ArcelorMittal Temirtau owns 15 coal and ore mines in Kazakhstan.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Warsaw; editing by Clarence Fernandez and Jason Neely)

((lidia.kelly@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.