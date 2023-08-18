News & Insights

Fire kills three at ArcelorMittal mine in Kazakhstan

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

August 18, 2023 — 04:44 am EDT

Written by Lidia Kelly for Reuters ->

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Three miners have died in a fire at an ArcelorMittal MT.LU coal mine in Kazakhstan, the company said on Friday.

Efforts to contain the fire, which broke out on Thursday, and to restore normal ventilation are under way, ArcelorMittal Temirtau, which represents the firm in Kazakhstan, said in a statement.

ArcelorMittal Temirtau owns 15 coal and ore mines in Kazakhstan.

