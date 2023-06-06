News & Insights

Fire in the area of Tehran's bazaar contained, no casualties reported

June 06, 2023 — 04:31 am EDT

DUBAI, June 6 (Reuters) - A fire that broke out in a glue warehouse in the Seyed Vali bazaar, located in Tehran's Grand Bazaar,has been contained, Iran's semi-officialFars news agency reported on Tuesday.

No casualties have been reported so far or further details given.

