Fire hits Russian trunk gas pipeline, gas supplied via parallel lines - Ifx

April 5 (Reuters) - A fire broke out on the Russian trunk gas pipeline Urengoi - Tsentr-2 in the Perm region, while gas was still being supplied in full via parallel lines, Interfax news agency cited the local branch of Gazprom GAZP.MM as saying on Tuesday.

It said the pipeline was raptured and engulfed in fire on Monday evening, adding that no-one was injured.

(Reporting by Reuters)

