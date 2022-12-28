Fire halts Venezuela's Petromonagas coking plant -sources

CARACAS, Dec 28 (Reuters) - A fire halted operations on Wednesday at a coking plant of Petromonagas, a joint venture of the state oil companies of Venezuela and Russia, four sources told Reuters, adding that no one was injured.

A long plume of smoke was emitted from the plant in video images seen by Reuters. It was the second fire in less than a week at a facility linked to Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA).

The sources added that firefighters had brought under control Wednesday's blaze at a facility of the heavy oil upgrader in eastern Venezuela, while the rest of the facilities remained operational.

PDVSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Mircely Guanipa and Tibisay Romero; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.