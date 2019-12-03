US Markets

Fire extinguished at TPC Group's chemical plant at Port Neches, Texas

Contributor
Sumita Layek Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/12NewsNow.com

A fire at the TPC Group's Port Neches, Texas, chemical plant has been extinguished, a statement from the Unified Command said on Tuesday.

Dec 4 (Reuters) - A fire at the TPC Group's TPCL.UL Port Neches, Texas, chemical plant has been extinguished, a statement from the Unified Command said on Tuesday.

"However, an all clear has not yet been issued. Response measures are ongoing," the statement said.

The site has been on fire since Nov. 27 following a massive explosion that injured three workers and caused evacuations out of fear of further explosions.

The 218-acre (88-hectare) plant makes flammable petrochemicals used in tires and gasoline.

(Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Sumita.Layek@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 8067491638; Reuters Messaging: Sumita.Layek.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular