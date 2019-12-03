Fire extinguished at TPC Group's chemical plant at Port Neches, Texas

Dec 4 (Reuters) - A fire at the TPC Group's TPCL.UL Port Neches, Texas, chemical plant has been extinguished, a statement from the Unified Command said on Tuesday.

"However, an all clear has not yet been issued. Response measures are ongoing," the statement said.

The site has been on fire since Nov. 27 following a massive explosion that injured three workers and caused evacuations out of fear of further explosions.

The 218-acre (88-hectare) plant makes flammable petrochemicals used in tires and gasoline.

(Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

