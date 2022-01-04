Fire extinguished at Russia's Antipinsky oil refinery

MOSCOW, Jan 4 (Reuters) - A blaze has been put out at the Antipinsky oil refinery, Russia's largest independent oil-processing plant, the Emergency Ministry in West Siberia's Tyumen region said on Tuesday.

The ministry said it had received a call about fire at a fuel oil deep processing unit at the refinery.

No one was hurt in the incident, it said.

