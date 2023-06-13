Fire extinguished at oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar

Recasts with fire being extinguished, changes sourcing

June 13 (Reuters) - A fire broke out early on Tuesday at an oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region and has been extinguished, a local emergency task force said.

The blaze was caused by a "technological" fault with flaring equipment, RIA Novosti news agency reported.

Oil refineries and energy facilities in southern Russia's regions bordering Ukraine have been the target of drone attacks in recent months.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; editing by Jacqueline Wong and Jason Neely)

