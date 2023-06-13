News & Insights

Fire extinguished at oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar

June 13, 2023 — 03:16 am EDT

Written by Lidia Kelly for Reuters ->

June 13 (Reuters) - A fire broke out early on Tuesday at an oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region and has been extinguished, a local emergency task force said.

The blaze was caused by a "technological" fault with flaring equipment, RIA Novosti news agency reported.

Oil refineries and energy facilities in southern Russia's regions bordering Ukraine have been the target of drone attacks in recent months.

