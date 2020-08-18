US Markets
CVX

Fire extinguished at Chevron facility in Pasadena, Texas

Contributors
Sumita Layek Reuters
K. Sathya Narayanan Reuters
Erwin Seba Reuters
Published

Chevron Corp on Tuesday reported that a fire at its 112,229-barrel-per-day (bpd) Pasadena, Texas facility had been put out, as per a community information alert.

Adds details about the fire shared by sources

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp CVX.N on Tuesday reported that a fire at its 112,229-barrel-per-day (bpd) Pasadena, Texas facility had been put out, as per a community information alert.

No injuries were reported from the fire that broke out Tuesday morning in a vacuum tower bottoms tank in the oil movements of the refinery, sources familiar with plant operations said.

"The Washburn tunnel and the roundabout on the Pasadena side remain closed as a precaution and we are working to reopen," as per the community alert.

Chevron was not immediately available for a comment.

(Reporting by Sumita Layek and K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru and Erwin Seba in Houston Editing by Paul Simao)

((Sumita.Layek@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 8061822693; Reuters Messaging: Sumita.Layek.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVX

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Shape of the Economic Recovery Relative to U.S. Markets

    ING Chief International Economist James Knightly joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the shape of the economic recovery relative to U.S. markets.

    16 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular