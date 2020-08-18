Fire extinguished at Chevron facility in Pasadena, Texas
Aug 18 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp CVX.N on Tuesday reported that a fire at its 112,229-barrel-per-day (bpd) Pasadena, Texas facility had been put out, as per a community information alert.
No injuries were reported from the fire that broke out Tuesday morning in a vacuum tower bottoms tank in the oil movements of the refinery, sources familiar with plant operations said.
"The Washburn tunnel and the roundabout on the Pasadena side remain closed as a precaution and we are working to reopen," as per the community alert.
Chevron was not immediately available for a comment.
