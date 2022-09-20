US Markets
BP

Fire crews rush to douse blaze at BP's Ohio refinery

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Fire crews responded to fire and smoke at BP and Cenovus Energy's 150,800 barrel-per-day Toledo, Ohio, oil refinery on Tuesday, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Fire crews responded to fire and smoke at BP BP.Land Cenovus Energy's 150,800 barrel-per-day Toledo, Ohio, oil refinery on Tuesday, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The cause of the fire is not known, but leaking fumes from a crude unit may have caused the ignition in another unit at the facility, the source said.

Cenovus referred questions to BP, which is currently still the operator of the plant.

"No details were provided on burn injuries reported to two people at the site," local media said.

Workers finished a maintenance turnaround at the facility in recent weeks and the plant had resumed operating, according to the source.

In August, Cenovus CVE.TO said it will buy the remaining 50% stake it does not already own in the BP-Husky Toledo Refinery. The deal is expected to close by the end of 2022.

In 2008, Husky Energy Inc formed a joint venture with BP by acquiring a 50% stake in the Toledo refinery. The stake then moved to Calgary-based Cenovus when it combined with Husky in 2021.

